Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$119.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$117.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$52.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.41. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$67.52 and a 12 month high of C$118.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.8500002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.