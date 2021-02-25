Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 2.1% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $17,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 390,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CM traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $93.39. 10,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $94.38. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

