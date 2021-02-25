Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE CNI remained flat at $$110.66 on Thursday. 1,052,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

