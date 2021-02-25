Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $41,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

Shares of CP stock opened at $365.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.34. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

