Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $423.34

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$423.34 and traded as high as C$461.78. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$457.54, with a volume of 219,393 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$506.00 to C$509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$485.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$461.64.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$452.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$423.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

