Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $45.62. 2,030,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,154,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CICC Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,241 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.