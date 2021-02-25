Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $45.62. 2,030,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,154,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CICC Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.
Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.
