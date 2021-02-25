Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) versus CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Financial Analysis

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.0% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 0 2 6 0 2.75 CEVA 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 0 2 6 0 2.75 CEVA 0 2 3 0 2.60

Canadian Solar presently has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.45%. CEVA has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.71%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 6.19% 10.28% 2.91% CEVA 0.05% 1.26% 1.07%

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 6.19% 10.28% 2.91% CEVA 0.05% 1.26% 1.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Solar and CEVA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $3.20 billion 0.86 $171.59 million $2.19 21.10 CEVA $87.15 million 16.42 $30,000.00 $0.14 459.43

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats CEVA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. It also provides engineering, procurement, and construction; and operation and maintenance (O&M) services. This segment's energy solution products include solar inverters and energy storage systems for utility, commercial, residential, and specialty product applications. Its O&M services include inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar power projects. The Energy segment engages in the development and sale of solar power projects; and operation of solar power plants and sale of electricity. As of January 31, 2020, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 880.2 MWp. The company's primary customers include distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. Canadian Solar Inc. sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. It has operations in North America, South America, Europe, South Africa, the Middle East, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; AI processors capable of handling the gamut of neural network workload and on-device; IPs for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6, and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

