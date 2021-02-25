Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.24. Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 157,238 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$56.50 million and a PE ratio of -56.25.

About Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

