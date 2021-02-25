Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Down 6.7%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $33.21. Approximately 5,180,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,946,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.