Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Otonomy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Otonomy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.85).

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%.

OTIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 460,185 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter worth approximately $15,919,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

