CanWel Building Materials Group’s (CWXZF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CWXZF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.30 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CanWel Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CWXZF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.