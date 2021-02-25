CanYaCoin (CAN) One Day Volume Tops $2,244.00

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $2,244.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.93 or 0.00718304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00035612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00060117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003616 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

