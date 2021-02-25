Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 1,320 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,538,000 after acquiring an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,144,000 after acquiring an additional 99,333 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,508,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after acquiring an additional 902,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day moving average is $114.04. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

