Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 818 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management raised its stake in American Tower by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.59. 106,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.25 and a 200-day moving average of $234.72. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.