Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,083,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,848,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.55. 30,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,140. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $173.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average of $145.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.