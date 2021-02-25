Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 1,080 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.38. 10,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

