Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 3,574 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.44. 230,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

