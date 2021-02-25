Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 70.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 409.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 31,569 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 65,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 109,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 228,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,713. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

