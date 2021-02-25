Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,977 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.34. 106,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,416. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.20 and its 200 day moving average is $200.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

