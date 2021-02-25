Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $860,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.53. 153,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,436. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

