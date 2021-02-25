Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 47.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.44. 13,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.67. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

In other ResMed news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

