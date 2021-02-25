Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after buying an additional 351,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,809,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,477,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55,811 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,815,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $175.56. 71,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,027. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $179.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

