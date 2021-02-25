Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 83,382 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 299.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,382 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.0% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $73.11. 316,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,729,580. The firm has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

