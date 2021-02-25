Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 64,701 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA KBE traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $51.26. 343,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,033. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

