Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,235 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 174,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,574. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

