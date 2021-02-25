Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 2,332 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $54,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded down $7.58 on Thursday, reaching $249.65. 121,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.23 and a 200-day moving average of $214.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.