Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 313 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,522 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.4% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 2,160.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Adobe stock traded down $14.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $461.73. The company had a trading volume of 77,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.18. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $221.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

