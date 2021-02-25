Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 5,234 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.93. 153,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $121.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

