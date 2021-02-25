Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,883,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $247.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.