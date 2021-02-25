Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.57. 1,327,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,136,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.