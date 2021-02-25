Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.15

Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.15 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 45.19 ($0.59). Capita plc (CPI.L) shares last traded at GBX 45.19 ($0.59), with a volume of 13,858,075 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 70.70 ($0.92).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The company has a market cap of £762.39 million and a P/E ratio of -10.04.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

