Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.71

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.71 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 184 ($2.40). Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) shares last traded at GBX 181 ($2.36), with a volume of 2,846,703 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 186.83 ($2.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.71.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

