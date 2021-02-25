Capital Link NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Trading Down 3.1%

Capital Link NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.75 and last traded at $39.75. 10,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 18,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capital Link NextGen Protocol ETF stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Link NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 7.49% of Capital Link NextGen Protocol ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

