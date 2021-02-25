Capital One Financial Weighs in on Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Kosmos Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KOS. Renaissance Capital cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 111.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

