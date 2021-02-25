Capitol Health Limited (CAJ.AX) (ASX:CAJ) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Capitol Health Limited (CAJ.AX) (ASX:CAJ) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.08, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.18.

About Capitol Health Limited (CAJ.AX)

Capitol Health Limited provides diagnostic imaging and related services to the healthcare market in Australia. The company owns and operates clinics in Victoria, Tasmania, and Western Australia. It offers a range of diagnostic imaging services, including general x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, mammography, Doppler, orthopantomogram, echocardiography, computed tomography, CT angiography, cone beam CT, nuclear medicine, bone densitometry, and fluoroscopy.

