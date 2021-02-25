Capitol Health Limited (CAJ.AX) (ASX:CAJ) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Capitol Health Limited (CAJ.AX) (ASX:CAJ) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.08, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.18.
About Capitol Health Limited (CAJ.AX)
Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Health Limited (CAJ.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Health Limited (CAJ.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.