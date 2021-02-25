Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CSFFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.37.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of CSFFF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 145,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.