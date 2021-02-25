Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.86.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

TSE:CS traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.05. 1,419,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,012.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.01.

In other Capstone Mining news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at C$1,819,561.55. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$5,022,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.