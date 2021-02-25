Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers Sells 11,729 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,721.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,466,780.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.26. 384,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,170. The stock has a market cap of $959.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.
Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.