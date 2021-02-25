Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers Sells 11,729 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,721.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,466,780.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.26. 384,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,170. The stock has a market cap of $959.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

