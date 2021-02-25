Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) was down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 1,255,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,410,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

