Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,404 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38.

CSII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

