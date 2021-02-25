CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Announces Earnings Results

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,036. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -171.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. CareDx has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $898,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $568,767.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,807.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,238 shares of company stock worth $6,886,684. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

