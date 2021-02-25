CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDNA. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $1,066,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after buying an additional 867,563 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 45.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after acquiring an additional 583,725 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in CareDx by 41.8% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after acquiring an additional 557,275 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CareDx by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $30,972,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

