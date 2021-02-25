Carl Schweihs Sells 5,502 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TBI traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.94. 145,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,152. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBI. Northcoast Research lowered TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the third quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.