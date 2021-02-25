Carlsberg A/S (CABGY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS: CABGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/9/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/8/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/8/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/22/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/15/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/15/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/29/2020 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.87. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

