Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Down 5.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.47. 70,633,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 41,099,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock valued at $103,499,393 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,116,000 after purchasing an additional 942,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,652 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

