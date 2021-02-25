Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Down 5.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 2,787,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,824,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

CUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $1,434,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

