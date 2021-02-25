Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,157.10

Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,157.10 ($15.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,661 ($21.70). Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,645.50 ($21.50), with a volume of 2,270,394 shares trading hands.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,115 ($14.57).

Get Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,305.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,157.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.12.

In other news, insider Arnold W. Donald sold 44,386 shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,024 ($26.44), for a total value of £898,372.64 ($1,173,729.61).

About Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.