Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Carnival Co. & worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,140 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after buying an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock valued at $103,499,393. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $38.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

