Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,819 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

