Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Down to $14.30

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $13.15. Cars.com shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 5,968 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARS. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $875.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cars.com by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 298,596 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,141,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

